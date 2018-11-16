Metro service delays following train failure

Have your say

Commuters have been told to expect delays to the Metro service this morning following a train failure.

A train failure earlier this morning has caused delays to the Tyne and Wear Metro Service between St James, in Newcastle, and South Shields.

Trains between St James and Byker were unable to run and a replacement bus service was put in place.

A spokesperson from the Metro said: "Service has resumed between St James and Byker. There are delays between St James and South Shields, so please leave extra time for your journey where possible.

"Metro apologise for the inconvenience caused."