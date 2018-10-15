Man rescued from South Shields cliffs in early-morning incident

A man has been rescued from the cliffs at South Shields after emergency services were called in the early hours of this morning.

A helicopter from the National Police Air Service was launched after emergency services were called just before 1am this morning to a man in distress on Target Rock, Graham's Sands, South Shields.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade, Northumbria Police and Sunderland Coastguard officers were called to the incident.

A spokesman for the coastguard team said: "On arrival the individual was located by the helicopter on the rock and indicated they wanted to come to safety but were unable to get down.

"Coastguard officers set up their rope rescue equipment in case it was needed and then found a safe route down for the casualty assisting them along the way down.

"Once safely at the bottom they were taken into the care of the police."

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123 24-hours a day.