How will Metro and Shields Ferry services be affected by today's weather?

The Metro and Shields Ferry services have confirmed how passengers are likely to be affected by today's weather.

With the Beast from the East having affected much public transport for most of the week, many passengers have experienced cancellations and delays.

There is a slightly brighter picture for them today.

The Metro is operating with a reduced fleet, while the ferry is expected to run as normal.

There will be a 30-minute frequency on the yellow and green lines of the Metro, with a train every 15 minutes where the lines overlap between Pelaw and South Gosforth.

The new timetable will stay in place throughout the weekend.

A spokesman for Metro said: "We aim to provide first and last trains close to normal times.

"While we aim to run to these times trains may still be delayed by due to the severe weather.

"The severe weather is forecast to stay with us over much of the weekend, and so we are advising against all but essential travel until conditions improve.

"We have suffered numerous train and points failures caused by prolonged sub-zero temperatures, drifting snow and high winds."

Metro also tweeted that the Shields Ferry would be running as normal today.

The service was suspended between 2pm and 5pm yesterday because of the weather, before that was extended to the end of the day.

A tweet this morning by Metro said: "The cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service will be running as usual today."