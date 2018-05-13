Dolphins delight seafront visitors with playful antics

These photos capture the moment dolphins thrilled beachgoers and fishermen as they leapt from the sea earlier today.

The pictures were taken by Laurence Younger after he was alerted a pod of bottlenose dolphins by a friend.

One of the pod of bottlenose dolphins as it made a splash.

He headed down to Marsden at 4.30pm and managed to spot them off the coast with his camera lens.

He said: "I got a phone call from my friend fishing from Shields pier and he told me they were heading south towards Marsden.

"I dropped everything got my camera and ran up to Marsden bay where I got them coming past.

"It was quite a run up there.

The dolphins were first spotted off Shields Pier before they headed south.

"They were about a half a mile out, but my camera has good lens."

Today's sighting comes just days after jet skiers spotted dolphins off the North East near Hartlepool and managed to record the appearance on video.