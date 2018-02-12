Delays on Metro after passenger requires treatment from paramedics

Delays are reported on the Metro service after an ambulance was called to treat a passenger who had fallen ill.

A passenger received treatment from paramedics on a train which was stationed at Gateshead Stadium at about 1pm today.

They were treated for 25 minutes before being taken off the train.

Delays are reported to trains heading towards South Shields and Sunderland as a result of the incident.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “A Metro train had to be held at Gateshead Stadium Metro station earlier today when a passenger on board became unwell and they needed an ambulance to attend.

"“The train was held for 25 minutes while the passenger received treatment and they were then taken off to hospital.

“The incident has caused some gaps in Metro services towards Sunderland and South Shields.

"The timetabled service will be recovered over the next few hours.”