Busy road between Sunderland and South Shields blocked by crash

A two-vehicle collision has blocked a busy road linking South Shields and Sunderland.

The A1018 Shields Road at Lilac Gardens in Cleadon is currently blocked following the collision this morning.

Buses have been diverted and emergency services are at the scene.

Go North East tweeted: "We're diverting in Cleadon due to an accident. There's no service between Sunderland Road ends & Whitburn Road on Prince Bishops 20 & 20A towards Sunderland. Buses towards South Shields are unaffected."

While Stagecoach North East posted: "Service 30's unable to serve Cleadon or Whitburn Rd due to road traffic collision on Shields Rd."

Motorists are urged to avoid the area .