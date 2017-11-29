Boy Jumps Ship to play fundraising gig for Chloe and Liam's Trust

A South Tyneside band are playing a very special gig next month, for a charity set up in memory of a young couple who died in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Alt-rock outfit Boy Jumps Ship, from Boldon, are playing a one-off gig at the Riverside in Newcastle on Sunday, December 17, in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

It was set up after Liam Curry, 19, and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford, 17, both from South Shields, were among 22 music fans who died at the Ariana Grande show on May 22.

Another 250 people were also injured as a suicide bomber exploded a device packed with shrapnel as thousands of fans, including many children, were leaving the concert.

The trust named after Liam and Chloe was set up in the aftermath of the tragedy by the families to honour the teenage sweethearts through what they loved most and to inspire others to follow their dreams and achieve their goals.

Chloe dreamed of pursuing a career in the arts, and while completing a course in popular music at Newcastle College was introduced to Boy Jumps Ship.

Chloe Rutherford and her boyfriend Liam Curry loved music and going to gigs.

The band performed at the college and inspired many young students, including Chloe, to follow their passion for music and performing arts.

A Boy Jumps Ship statement said: "The show came around through a good friend of ours, Steve Davis at SSD Concerts in Newcastle.

"He made us aware of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, mentioning that they wanted us to play a Newcastle show in aid and support of the charity.

"Chloe and Liam's families had specifically asked if we would do it. We are truly humbled to represent such an important cause which is very close to our hearts and has affected a lot of people, and fans of music.

All the proceeds from the Boy Jumps Ship gig at Riverside will go to the Trust.

"The show itself aims to raise money for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Fund, to pursue their goal of helping young people in the arts."

The Trust aims to help budding musicians and performers by paying for auditions, exams, coaching qualifications and travel expenses, to name just a few things.

Its eventual aim is to fund a full-time teacher to supply the teaching of singing lessons and musical instrument training at a subsided cost.

Boy Jumps Ship drummer Gav Gates added: "The charity mission statement is 'to inspire and support others to achieve and reach their full potential through the love of sport and performance'.

"This is just so apt and very close to our hearts. We can't wait to hit the stage to support such a worthy cause."

Chloe's mum Lisa thanked SSD Concerts for organising the gig in aid of the charity, and said she hopes it will be a great evening of celebration in the youngsters' memory.

‘‘We want to thank Sarah from SSD, who's a good friend of Chloe, for putting on this gig.

"We know Chloe and Liam would be so proud of her and everyone who’s contributed to make it happen.

"It will raise money to hopefully help other kids achieve their dreams, which both Chloe and Liam had snatched away from them. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”

Boy​​ Jumps ​​Ship​​ are​ ​currently​ ​working​ ​on​ ​their second album, which is due to be released next year.

Tickets for the Riverside gig, priced £5.50, are available from the Gigs North East website HERE, with all proceeds going to the charity.