A19 at Testos and other major routes clear - but drivers still advised not to travel unless necessary

The A19 and other major routes in Tyne & Wear have remained relatively clear this morning, with none of the grim scenes of the previous days.

However, police forces and other agencies have still been advising people to stay at home unless necessary as forecasters say the UK is "not out of the woods" yet with the Beast from the East still raging.

The A19. Picture by Tim Richardson

Many roads around the region remain closed or impassable, and with yesterday seeing 20 crashes in an hour on a section of the A19, it's not worth taking any risks.

