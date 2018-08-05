Plea to help find missing dog Charlie after fears animal fell from cliffs

The search is on to find a beloved pet after he went missing on a walk.

Charlie, a white Staffy wearing a blue collar, was last seen in the Marsden area of South Shields on Thursday night.

Charlie. Picture: Gaz John/Aaron Scott.

He was being walked by Gaz John, Victoria Clayton and Oliver Jubb along with another dog named Roxie at around 10.40pm.

The friends were throwing toys for the animals, who were off their leads, to chase and retrieve when suddenly there was no sign of Charlie.

Gaz, from Farringdon in Sunderland, said that only Roxie answered his call after he had thrown a ball for the animals to chase. Despite not being near to the cliffs with the animals, there were fears Charlie had gone over the edge.

Read more: Search for dog after it fell from cliff in South Shields

Can you help find Charlie? Picture: Gaz John/Aaron Scott.

He continued: "I was shouting 'Charlie! Roxie!' for at least a few minutes and it was dark and you could not see the dogs.

"Both dogs ran off towards the old car park [that] used to be there and there was no sign. I shouted of them again and Roxie came back and Charlie never

"I went down to have a look, I couldn't find him, I was shouting and screaming 'Charlie!' and there still no sign of him."

The friends then went down onto the beach to Marsden Grotto to see if they could see the dog, and contacted the coastguard for assistance.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade attended the scene and made an attempt to get on to the beach after checking the cliff tops. The conditions were deemed unsafe to attempt a shoreline search.

The animal is still missing.

Gaz added: They did an amazing job trying to help, could not thank them enough."

If you have any information about Charlie please contact Aaron Scott on: 078549925659.