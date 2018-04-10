Serial thief jailed for stealing large amounts of booze from Jarrow store

A serial thief has been jailed after stealing a large amount of booze - as a favour for his drug addict lady-friend.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Anthony Hall and his female accomplice used a foil lined bag to conceal eight bottles of vodka and whisky, worth £145, from Morrison’s in Jarrow.

The 35-year-old drug addict will spend the next five weeks inside after clocking up his 32nd offence for theft out of a total of 58 previous conviction.

Paul Anderson, prosecuting, said: “A male and a female were seen to be acting suspiciously in the alcohol aisle at Morrisons in Jarrow.

“Mr Hall was carrying a foil-lined bag in an attempt to circumvent the alarm system. Inside were bottles of vodka and whisky and various other bottles with the security tags still attached.”

He said the pair were apprehended and taken back inside the shop.

Hall admitted the offence when interviewed.

Mr Anderson said: “Hall said ‘I met up with this person, I put the items in the bag. When I got to the tills I was in two minds about whether to go through with it, but I wanted to make myself a couple of quid.”

Hall, of Smithburn Road, Felling, Gateshead, pleaded guilty theft and breach of bail, after failing to turn up to an earlier court hearing.

Charles Weidner, defending, said Hall had stayed out of trouble since last year, when he had been in court for a number of offences.

He said: “The only reason he went into the shop on January 12, was to assist this female.

“She was withdrawing from drugs and was desperate for some.

“His plan was to go to the shop with her and assist her at the shop.

“It would be unfair to suggest here has been any other offending.”

He added: “This lady was sentenced to 15 weeks custody for other matters. There is no suggestion he has been involved in any further criminal activity.”

Mr Weidner added that Hall also has “a problem with drugs.”

He was jailed for five weeks in jail and was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs,