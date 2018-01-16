Police hunt after woman sexually assaulted on Sunderland Metro line

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted at a Metro station.

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation and put extra patrols in place after man approached a 25-year-old woman and grabbed her bottom.

The incident happened at 9.25am this morning at Fellgate Metro Station in Durham Drive, Jarrow. The station is served by trains on the Sunderland to Airport line.

Police said the offender is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build, aged in his mid 30s with long brown hair worn in a pony tail.

Officers said he was wearing a dark brown hip length jacket, burgundy scarf, blue skinny jeans and white converse trainers. He was carrying a small dark khaki leather rucksack.

The force has deployed extra officers to carrying out regular patrols in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 223 161018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.