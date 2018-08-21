'I'm sure Liam will be helping her celebrate' - charity shares birthday message for 'beautiful' Chloe Rutherford

The family and friends of Chloe Rutherford will today remember her life on what should have been her birthday.

Chloe was 17 when she, and boyfriend Liam Curry, lost their lives in the bombings at Ariana Grande's Manchester concert last May.



The couple were described as perfect for one another, and since their deaths their families have worked tirelessly to keep their legacy alive.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was created to support and inspire other young people with a love of sport and performance.

Liam was a keen cricketer while Chloe, who should have been 19 today, was a gifted performer.

The perfect couple.

Since its launch, the trust has helped a number of youngsters achieve their potential and develop their dreams, and raised thousands of pounds.



Today, the charity has remembered Chloe on her special day.

The post, on the trust's Facebook page, said: "I would just like to take a moment to wish a Happy Heavenly Birthday to our beautiful Chloe I’m sure Liam will be helping her celebrate her special day."

For more information about the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust and its work, you can visit their page here.