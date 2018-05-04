Full results for the South Tyneside Council elections 2018

Here are the full results for each ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2018
You can read more from election night here.
Beacon and Bents
Angela Ramsay Hamilton (Lab) 1,235
David Roger Francis (Green) 960
Ali Hayder (Con) 261
Bede
Stephen Dean (Lab) 951
Tony Gair (Green) 82
Gerard Anthony Leake (Con) 158
Keith Roberts (Ind) 599
Biddick Hall and All Saints
Olive Punchion (Lab) 1,100
David Herbert (Green) 241
Oliver Raymond Raife Wallhead (Con) 249
Boldon Colliery
Alison Strike (Lab) 1,499
Ian Armstrong (Con) 575
Colin Robert Tosh (Green) 259
Cleadon and East Boldon
Jeff Milburn (Con) 1,601
Margaret Mary Meling (Lab) 1,330
Sarah Jean McKeown (Green) 365
Cleadon Park
Jim Foreman (Lab) 959
Angela Curtis (Green) 212
Sam Prior (Con) 646
Fellgate and Hedworth
Geraldine Margaret Teresa Kilgour (Lab) 1,365
Malcolm Giles (Green) 61
David Albert Morris (Con) 140
John Andrew Robertson (Ind) 460
David Wilkinson (Lib Dem) 325
Harton
Neil Maxwell (Lab) 1,137 Rhiannon Siân Curtis (Green) 269
Holly May Wright (Con) 775
Hebburn North
Richie Porthouse (Lab) 1,430
Steve Richards (Green) 259
Keith Campbell Sumby (Con) 273
Hebburn South
Nancy Elizabeth Maxwell (Lab) 1,527
Matthew Giles (Green) 316
Fiona Anne Milburn (Con) 371
Horsley Hill
Eileen Leask (Lab) 1,393
Philip Bates (Ind) 255
Jack Ford (Green) 247
Marilyn Huartt (Con) 608
Monkton
Jim Sewell (Lab) 1,369
Vanessa Green (Con) 358
Matthew George McKenna (Green) 279
Primrose
Moira Smith (Lab) 1,122
Lesley Kay Hanson (Green) 229
Jonathan William Lunness (Con)325
Simonside and Rekendyke
Lynne Ann Proudlock (Lab) 1,276
Peter James Bristow (Green) 256
David Gamblin (Con) 341
West Park
Norman Stephen Dick (Lab) 795
Robert Henry Atkinson (Ind) 171
Thomas Alexander Mower (Green) 168
Anthony Kevin Sayer (Lib Dem) 207
John Philip Stanton (Con) 424
Westoe
Allan West (Lab) 888
Michael Anthony Hailey (Lib Dem) 355
Nicola Pauline Usher (Green) 246
Jack Oliver White (Con) 670
Whitburn and Marsden
Peter Boyack (Lab) 1,059
Colette Louise Hume (Green) 381
Adam Lou Stewart (Con) 649
Whiteleas
Bill Brady (Lab) 1,307
Ryan Stuart Bell (Green) 284
Colin Peter Lemon (Con) 327