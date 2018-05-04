Full results for the South Tyneside Council elections 2018

Here are the full results for each ward in the South Tyneside Council elections 2018

The election count at Temple Park Leisure Centre

Beacon and Bents


Angela Ramsay Hamilton (Lab) 1,235


David Roger Francis (Green) 960


Ali Hayder (Con) 261

Bede


Stephen Dean (Lab) 951


Tony Gair (Green) 82


Gerard Anthony Leake (Con) 158


Keith Roberts (Ind) 599

Biddick Hall and All Saints


Olive Punchion (Lab) 1,100


David Herbert (Green) 241


Oliver Raymond Raife Wallhead (Con) 249

Boldon Colliery


Alison Strike (Lab) 1,499


Ian Armstrong (Con) 575


Colin Robert Tosh (Green) 259

Cleadon and East Boldon


Jeff Milburn (Con) 1,601


Margaret Mary Meling (Lab) 1,330


Sarah Jean McKeown (Green) 365

Cleadon Park


Jim Foreman (Lab) 959


Angela Curtis (Green) 212


Sam Prior (Con) 646

Fellgate and Hedworth


Geraldine Margaret Teresa Kilgour (Lab) 1,365


Malcolm Giles (Green) 61


David Albert Morris (Con) 140


John Andrew Robertson (Ind) 460


David Wilkinson (Lib Dem) 325

Harton


Neil Maxwell (Lab) 1,137 Rhiannon Siân Curtis (Green) 269


Holly May Wright (Con) 775

Hebburn North


Richie Porthouse (Lab) 1,430


Steve Richards (Green) 259


Keith Campbell Sumby (Con) 273

Hebburn South


Nancy Elizabeth Maxwell (Lab) 1,527


Matthew Giles (Green) 316


Fiona Anne Milburn (Con) 371

Horsley Hill


Eileen Leask (Lab) 1,393


Philip Bates (Ind) 255


Jack Ford (Green) 247


Marilyn Huartt (Con) 608

Monkton


Jim Sewell (Lab) 1,369


Vanessa Green (Con) 358


Matthew George McKenna (Green) 279

Primrose


Moira Smith (Lab) 1,122


Lesley Kay Hanson (Green) 229


Jonathan William Lunness (Con)325

Simonside and Rekendyke


Lynne Ann Proudlock (Lab) 1,276


Peter James Bristow (Green) 256


David Gamblin (Con) 341

West Park


Norman Stephen Dick (Lab) 795


Robert Henry Atkinson (Ind) 171


Thomas Alexander Mower (Green) 168


Anthony Kevin Sayer (Lib Dem) 207


John Philip Stanton (Con) 424

Westoe


Allan West (Lab) 888


Michael Anthony Hailey (Lib Dem) 355


Nicola Pauline Usher (Green) 246


Jack Oliver White (Con) 670

Whitburn and Marsden


Peter Boyack (Lab) 1,059


Colette Louise Hume (Green) 381


Adam Lou Stewart (Con) 649

Whiteleas


Bill Brady (Lab) 1,307


Ryan Stuart Bell (Green) 284


Colin Peter Lemon (Con) 327