Felling bypass to close on Friday night

The A184 Felling bypass will be closed to all traffic on Friday night to allow the high mast central lighting column in the middle of Heworth roundabout to be removed.

The road will be closed in both directions between Stoneygate Lane and Lingey Lane from 8pm on Friday evening until 6am on Saturday morning.

Temporary diversion routes will be signposted.

Through traffic is advised to avoid the A184 Felling bypass completely and follow the B1296 Old Durham Road / B1288 Leam Lane instead.

Residents wishing to access the Lakes Estate will be able to turn off the diversion route at Grange Road and then turn left onto a short section of the Felling bypass between Grange Road and Coniston which will remain open for estate traffic only.

Exit from the Lakes Estate will be maintained onto the eastbound carriageway of the bypass.

The removal of the high mast lighting column will allow the existing mini-roundabout – which has been fully light-controlled for some time – to be removed and replaced with a light-controlled junction.

It is expected that the eastbound left turn off the Felling bypass into Pelaw and Bill Quay will re-open to traffic as planned from Monday morning (26 March).

This follows the completion of the first phase of the work to the bridges below the road surface.

Traffic from Pelaw towards the Felling bypass will still be subject to a diversion via the B1306 Mill Lane.