Drivers warned of overnight lane closure on A19

Drivers travelling on the A19 tonight are being warned that one lane will be closed overnight.

North East Live Traffic has confirmed that one lane will be closed on the A19 northbound between the A1231 and the A184 Testo's roundabout between 8pm and 6am.

This is due to vegetation clearance work for the A19 / A184 Testo’s Junction Improvement Scheme.

It will see the existing Testo’s roundabout – between the A184 and the A19 – being replaced with an overpass and improved roundabout.

The new junction aims to improve both safety and journey times in the area.

Work on the scheme is expected to last two years.