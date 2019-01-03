Two Boldon businesses damaged in late-night blaze

Firefighters tackled a huge blaze after a fire broke out damaging two businesses in Boldon Colliery.

Emergency services were called at 9.50pm last night to a fire at Barkers motorbike repair shop and M & S Prestige Sales.

Two crews from South Shields, one crew from Washington and one from Hebburn were called to the blaze in North Road, Boldon Colliery, as flames were seen tearing through the roof.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the blaze.

A single story metal shed at Barkers was completely destroyed by the fire along with around 200 tyres and 10 scrap scooters.

There was also heat damaged caused to the main building including fire damage to the cladding and roof.

Cladding and the fire door at M & S Prestige Sales - an independent Mercedes-Benz sales and bodywork specialists - was 100% severely damaged by fire.

Twenty cylinders in the vicinity were cooled down by fire crews.