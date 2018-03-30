Train and car damaged after trouble at Metro station

A Metro train and a car were damaged after trouble flared at a Metro station last night.

Northumbria Police say they were called to a disturbance involving a "large number of youths" at East Boldon Metro station at 9.20pm.

The incident caused delays of up to 35 minutes to trains running between East Boldon and South Hylton.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We received a report at 9.20pm that some disturbance was being caused by a large number of youths at East Boldon Metro station.

"Damage was caused to a Metro train and to a car in the car park at the station.

"The incident is being dealt with by British Transport Police."