Company’s bid to build new homes on site of former school

A bulldozed former village school site in could soon be turned into prestige housing under new development plans.

Newcastle-based Karbon Homes Limited wants to build 16 detached and semi-detached properties on land previously occupied by West Boldon C of E Primary School, in North Road, West Boldon.

The former school site.

The company says its scheme for 10 three-bed and six four-bed homes – some three-storeys high - would provide much needed low cost housing.

It has applied to South Tyneside Council for planning permission to convert the fenced-off North Road site.

The undersubscribed school closed in 2009 - despite a 4,100-name parent protest petition, and was flattened last year.

Karbon Homes is working on the project in partnership with Gus Robinson Developments, a national building and civil engineering company.

Their scheme relate mainly to the former school building and playground area - not its playing fields.

Zoey Hawthorne, assistant director of development delivery at Karbon Homes, said: “The plans consist of a mix of three and four bedroom affordable homes, available through rent to buy.

“At Karbon Homes, we have recently committed to the delivery of 500 new homes a year, based on plans that are suited to each local community, this development will help us towards this ambitious aim.”

A report into the scheme confirms the almost half-hectare site sits in the northern part of the West Boldon Conservation Area, which is dominated by the medieval Church of St Nicholas.

The conservation area is a designated heritage asset, though it is not thought to contain anything of archaeological significance.

The report adds: “The removal of the former school from the site has enhanced this part of the conservation area. The proposals are designed to enhance the rural and residential character of the conservation area.

“The developmental will not affect the settings of designated heritage assets and has limited potential to impact on any unknown archaeological resource on the site.

“The proposals would largely be within the footprint of the former school.”

The plot lies south of agricultural land, north of modern residential properties, and east of the school’s former playing fields.

Brick and concrete school foundations remain visible and the tarmac playground, now also removed, is covered in aggregate.

Karbon Homes’ plan would maintain public access of a nearby riverbank at the north of the site, which is included in the conservation area.

People can comment on the application until Friday, January 25.