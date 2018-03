Residents had a lucky escape when a tree toppled into their home during the extreme weather.

The incident happened in Bideford Gardens, Whitley Bay.

Picture by Richard Ord

Emergency crews have been dealing with countless incidents across the North East as the region takes a battering from the snow and wind.

An amber warning remains is in place for the area until 10am on Friday, which more snow expected. A yellow warning is then in place from midnight until late Saturday night.