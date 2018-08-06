Two in court charged with murder of teenager Jonathan Carr

Two men have appeared in court accused of a murder which sparked a police house search in South Tyneside.

Daniel Smith and Steven Morrison, both 20, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, charged with killing Jonathan Carr, 21.

Mr Carr was found dead with suspected stab injuries at a house in Mayfair Gardens, Deckham, Gateshead, last Wednesday.

His death led detectives to search a house in Maple Street, Jarrow, later that day.

They could not confirm the exact nature of the search but said it was connected to the murder inquiry.

Morrison, of no fixed abode, and Smith, of Cotemead, Wardley, Gateshead, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, address and nationalities during the four-minute court hearing.

The pair, both crop haired and wearing grey sweat tops, were remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, September 3, and neither applied for bail.

A bail hearing, before a judge in chambers, will be heard on Thursday.

Members of Mr Carr’s family were in court.