Tenerife holiday flight forced to divert to Manchester due to technical problem

Holidaymakers who were set to fly to Tenerife have been diverted to Manchester after the crew spotted a technical problem.

The Jet2 flight took off from Newcastle Airport this morning, but there was a fault indication on board, which meant the pilot decided to divert to Manchester Airport as a precautionary measure.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: “Flight LS517 from Newcastle to Tenerife diverted to Manchester Airport as a precautionary measure this morning due to a fault indication after take-off.

"The aircraft landed safely, and we are now transferring customers onto a replacement aircraft.

"We would like to apologise to customers for the delay to the start of their holiday and we will have them on their way as soon as possible.”