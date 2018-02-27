Tenerife holiday flight forced to divert to Manchester due to technical problem

Newcastle International Airport.
Newcastle International Airport.
Share this article

Holidaymakers who were set to fly to Tenerife have been diverted to Manchester after the crew spotted a technical problem.

The Jet2 flight took off from Newcastle Airport this morning, but there was a fault indication on board, which meant the pilot decided to divert to Manchester Airport as a precautionary measure.

A Jet2 spokeswoman said: “Flight LS517 from Newcastle to Tenerife diverted to Manchester Airport as a precautionary measure this morning due to a fault indication after take-off.

"The aircraft landed safely, and we are now transferring customers onto a replacement aircraft.

"We would like to apologise to customers for the delay to the start of their holiday and we will have them on their way as soon as possible.”