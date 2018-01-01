Murder probe launched after death of man

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died from serious injuries on New Year's morning.

Officers were called to Catherine House in Shields Row at about 1.40am on New Year’s Day.

A male was found with serious head injuries and was taken to the RVI in Newcastle where he was confirmed deceased.

Police are treating the death as suspicious and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Supt Mick Paterson said: “We are making extensive enquiries to establish just how this man lost his life.

“We would appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the early hours of this morning to come forward.”

He added: “We would also like to reassure the public that we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“People living in the area can expect to see an increased police presence while we carry out our investigations and if anyone is concerned I would urge them to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting FWIN 191 of 010118. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.