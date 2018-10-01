Man charged with attempted rape after serious sexual assault in car park

A man has been charged with attempted rape following a report of a serious sexual assault in a car park.

The incident is said to have taken place near a car park in George Street, Newcastle, at around 5am on Sunday, September 16, where a 26-year-old man reported that he had been raped.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation and a 25-year-old man was later arrested by officers.

Detectives have since charged the man with attempted rape and another sexual offence.

He appeared before Bedlington Magistrates on September 24 and is currently remanded in custody.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and we continue to ask any witnesses to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver and two other males who were believed to have been in the area at the time."

If you believe you are one of these people, or have any information about this incident, contact police by calling 101, and quoting log number 244 16/09/18.