Jet2 announces 200 new jobs at Newcastle Airport

An airline has announced a massive recruitment drive which will bring 200 new jobs to Newcastle Airport - including more than 100 cabin crew positions.

Jet2 and Jet2holidays is looking to recruit 'passionate and talented' individuals to fill over 100 cabin crew roles and more than 75 ground operations positions at Newcastle Airport, in addition to vacancies in flight deck roles.

A recruitment roadshow will take place at Novotel Newcastle Airport on Wednesday September 19, giving jobseekers the opportunity to meet with Jet2.com colleagues and find out about all these roles.

The announcement of more than 3,000 new jobs across the UK and Europe comes as the award-winning airline and tour operator continues its growth strategy, on the back of a bumper Summer 2018.

After its biggest ever programme of flights and holidays this summer, the company will increase capacity at Newcastle Airport by another 6% in Summer ‘19, with over 930,000 seats on sale.

This programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch two brand new destinations from Newcastle Airport - Bourgas in Bulgaria and Izmir in Turkey.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Newcastle Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers.

"The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

The flight deck roles are targeted at experienced pilots with a strong training record and the commitment, energy and flexibility required to deliver the best service to customers.

The ground operations team will be responsible for ensuring that flights depart safely and on time. Working as part of a team of customer helpers, they work hard to ensure that customers have the perfect start to a lovely holiday.

Aspiring cabin crew members will be expected to deliver a consistently high level of safety and a VIP service to customers, working closely with the flight deck and the rest of the crew to make every flight memorable.

In total, more than 3,000 jobs are up for grabs across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions to support the company’s growth.

More than 2,000 jobs are located across the company’s nine UK bases – in flight deck, cabin crew and ground operations roles – and over 1,000 positions are available across Europe in ground operations, overseas operations, cabin crew and free resort flight check-in roles.

These positions for Summer 2019 will be advertised from this month.