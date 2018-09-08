Here's what the weather will be like for the Great North Run

Today's the day, runners, and we hope the weather will be with you.

Tens of thousands of people are set to run the 13.1-mile Great North Run route from Newcastle to South Shields tomorrow, with thousands more standing out to cheer them on and spot the celebrities.

The good news is the weather won't be too bad, with the Met Office forecasting neither scorching weather nor total downpours.

The maximum temperature is expected to be about 18C, with cloudy conditions forecast.

A damp start and rain early this morning will hopefully clear before runners and spectators need to be in position.

There will be patch rainy clearing to blustery showers through the afternoon, according to the Met Office, but sunny spells are forecast from the early afternoon.

The wind shouldn't be too much of a problem for runners, with most of it expected from the south west during the run - meaning it won't be in your face for the vast majority of the route, and may even help propel you down that final stretch along the coast.

Good luck everyone!