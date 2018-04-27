Fun for all the family at Maker Faire UK 2018 this weekend

Hundreds of makers will descend on the North East this weekend for an annual festival of crafting, coding and inventing.

Exciting exhibits and innovative inventions will take over at Newcastle's Life Science Centre for the weekend

Will you be going along?

Maker Faire UK 2018 opens at the centre tomorrow, and will bring together more than 450 people showcasing their creative talents.

Highlights include an LED light wall measuring six metres, a giant penny farthing and battling robots which visitors can control.

Dr Lucy Rogers, TV’s Robot Wars judge and founder of the Guild of Makers, said: “I’m excited to be attending Maker Faire UK at Life Science Centre in Newcastle and I’m looking forward to meeting Makers and visitors of all ages.

"Events such as this are great showcases for ideas and they inspire us all to look again, reuse, recycle, celebrate traditional skills and learn more about, and even contribute to, cutting-edge technology.”

More than 450 makers will be showcasing their work.

Visitors to the centre this weekend can also spot a roaming herd of mechanical animals and YouTube star Colin Furze, who will demonstrate his ejector bed and X-Men Magneto-style magnetic boots.

There will be lots of hands-on fun for crafty fans of all ages to get involved with.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £7 for concessions and £6 for children. Under-5s go free.

More information is available online here, and you can follow @MakerFaire_UK on Twitter and @makerfaireUK on Facebook.