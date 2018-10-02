Department store launches special Santa experience for children this Christmas

It certainly won't be long before Santa Claus comes to town, or indeed - toon.

And popular North East department store Fenwick is taking Christmas to new heights this year with a magical "Santa on the Rooftop" experience.

For the first time, parents will be able to book in a special slot with Santa, and head up to the shop's rooftop winter wonderland, escorted by elves from the lower ground Christmas Hall, to meet the man himself in his cosy cabin.

But the first stop is Santa’s Boot Room, sponsored by South Shields-based Barbour, where Santa’s little helpers can wrap up warm and make the ultimate memory, posing for the camera before stepping onto the roof past the elf vehicle park.

The festive adventure continues through an enchanted forest to Santa’s Cabin where the head elf will welcome families inside to meet Father Christmas.

Those on the nice list will then have special access to his workshop through a secret door, where they can help his elves with festive crafts such as making snow, decorating cookies and painting toys.

After helping the elves, guests will step back outside into a magical snow flurry where they’ll find the Tree of Lost Mittens.

Children can make a wish as they return the misplaced mittens that they’ve found hidden along the way.

To round off their magical Christmas experience, visitors will be able to warm up in Café Claus with a hot chocolate, or mulled wine for the grown ups.

The special Santa experience launches on November 3, and runs until Christmas Eve.

Carl Milton, Store Director at Fenwick Newcastle, said: “Before the excitement of the curtain drop to reveal this year’s Fenwick Christmas Window display, we are thrilled to announce a series of bespoke events in celebration of Christmas, with the first being our fabulous winter rooftop experience.

"Replacing our grotto attraction, we hope to capture the hearts of families and add a little extra sparkle to festivities in the region."

*Fenwick Santa on the Rooftop is a 45-minute magical experience for a small group of up to six people. It's priced at £11.50 for adults and children, and tickets will include a donation to Street Zero, Newcastle's Citywide collective approach to ending rough sleeping.