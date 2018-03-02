Couple attacked and threatened with knife in terrifying home raid

A couple were attacked and threatened with a knife during a terrifying raid in their own home.

At around 9.30am yesterday, police received a report that two men had entered a property on McErlane Square in Pelaw.

The suspects entered the property through the back door and threatened the occupants with a knife.

A number of items were stolen before the men are believed to have fled the address.

One man is described as being 6ft tall and slim build, the second man is described as about 5ft 6 and stocky. Both men had their faces covered.

The occupants of the house were left incredibly distressed and continue to be supported by specialist police officers.

Detective Inspector Hufton said "An investigation has been launched and we have detectives carrying out enquiries, officers are in the area carrying out house to house enquiries and viewing CCTV to help us identify the people responsible.

"We are treating this as an isolated incident at this time and additional officers will be in the area to reassure the community and conduct enquiries.”

Police investigating the case want to speak to anyone who saw anyone anything or has any information about the incident.

If you can help police then call 101 quoting log 217 01/03/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.