CCTV appeal after theft from North East hospital

Police have released CCTV of two people they want to trace after a theft from a hospital.

A Nokia smart phone and a bank card were stolen from a staff member at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital.



Enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for the theft but police are now releasing images of two people they want to speak to.



Officers believe the man and woman in the images may have information that could assist the investigation.



The people in the images, or anyone who knows their identity, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 092330N/17 or by emailing 2638@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.