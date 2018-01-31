Burned bodies of three cats found dumped on public footpath

The burned bodies of three cats have been found by the side of a public footpath in a North East village.

The cats appear to have been inside a cardboard box, which had also been burned.

They were discovered by someone walking down a popular lane in KIbblesworth, Gateshead, known locally as ‘The Lines’, at about 2pm on Saturday.

They called the RSPCA, whose Inspector Rachael Hurst said: “One of the cats was microchipped, but the telephone number listed does not work, and the house that it is registered to is derelict and has been for a number of years.

“The microchipped cat’s name was ‘Poppy’ and she was four years old.

“If this means anything to anyone, or if anyone has any information that they think might help me to find out what happened here, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and ask to leave a message for Inspector Hurst.