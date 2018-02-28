Beast from the East: North flight cancellations and information for travellers

With the wintry weather showing no sign of abating we have compiled some advise for people hoping to catch a flight form a northern airport today.

Newcastle International Airport teams have been busy clearing runways of snow and making sure that only a minimum amount of flights are disrupted.

Planes are still taking off and landing at Newcastle International Airport. Photo and Video credit @NCLAirport

The airport tweeted: "Following heavy snow showers our operational teams are working hard to keep disruption to a minimum & keep the runway clear.

"There may be some delays as the runway is cleared, passengers are advised to check the latest flight info on our website:

https://www.newcastleairport.com/arrivals-departures"

The following flights are now showing as cancelled:

Ryan Air flight FR173 to Dublin, which was set to depart at 11.20am; British Airways flight BA1327 to London Heathrow at 11.55am; KLM flight KL964 to AMmsterdam which was due to take off at 5.35pm; and Ryan Air flight FR175 to Dublin,which was scheduled for 10.30pm.

Durham Tees Valley Airport has no information about delays or cancellations on its website, instead there is a message advising customers to contact their airlines.

The message states: "Adverse Weather

"For the latest flight information we advise passengers to talk directly to their airlines."

Leeds Bradford Airport has seen a number of flights cancelled so far, including to Belfast, Dublin, Aberdeen, Southampton, London Heathrow, Gdansk, Fuerteventura, Warsaw and Malaga.

The airport tweeted: "Please check the status of your flight with your airline prior to travelling to LBA.

"We are experiencing delays and cancellations due to adverse weather.

"Our team and our business partners are working hard to help all of our passengers."

Manchester Airport saw early morning departures to Dublin, Glasgow, London Heathrow, and the Isle of Man cancelled.

Most flights are now expected to depart, however many flights to Dublin and Cork are showing as cancelled on the airport's website.

For up-to-date information, visit http://www.manchesterairport.co.uk/flight-information

The airport‏ tweeted earlier: "Please allow plenty of time for your journey to the airport due to potential issues with the rail networks."

At Edinburgh Airport, the majority of flights appear to be departing, however, there are flights to Shannon, Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow that are listed as cancelled on its website.

The airport tweeted earlier: "Morning! Due to the adverse weather conditions please check with your airline before setting off on your journey today."