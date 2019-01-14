11 lesser-known places worth visiting in the North East
There are plenty of famous destinations in the North East of England which attract visitors year round, but there are a variety of gems which are often overlooked.
These are 11 places that showcase the history of the North East and are well worth a visit.
1. Crook Hall, Durham
This 13th century Grade I listed Medieval hall provides a splendid backdrop to the beautiful gardens. Indulge in a homemade cream tea in the idyllic courtyard area or relax in front of a log fire in the Georgian dining room.
The coast of the North East of England from Berwick in the north to Whitby and beyond in the south, has an extremely rich maritime, historic and cultural heritage and was once one of the principal shipbuilding areas in the UK