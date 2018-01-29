Woman left with 'life threatening' injuries after becoming trapped in hoist

A woman is fighting for her life after she was airlifted to hospital following a rescue operation to free her from a bed hoist.

The emergency services were called to Tamar Street in Easington Lane after the woman became struck in the frame of the hoist, which is used to lift her out of bed.

The emergency services were called to Tamar Street in Easington Lane. Copyright Google Maps.

Firefighters from Rainton Bridge Fire Station were among those who arrived to find her unresponsive and trapped by her neck.

She was cut free and she was transferred to an air ambulance and taken to James Cook University Hospital with injuries described by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as "life threatening."

The call to the services was made just after 2pm.