Watch as drivers negotiate treacherous conditions on a snowy A690.

Traffic has been crawling painfully slowly along on the eastbound carriageway, towards the A19 at Houghton cut this morning.

Road conditions are said to be very slippy an motorists are advised to take extreme care or stay off the roads altogether.

Police have previously told drivers to avoid the A19 altogether in Sunderland and South Tyneside.