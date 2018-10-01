Volunteers give Houghton Golf Club clubhouse a fresh new look

Houghton Golf Club has been given a new lease of life - thanks to a local volunteering programme.

A team of 17 young members from the club joined together working alongside the Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) initiative run by Wickes.

Thirteen of the group gained accreditations in painting and decorating following the project.

Lead mentor Imran Younas said: “It’s great to be involved in such a fun project at this beautiful location and the volunteers have worked hard to complete the work to a high standard.”

Work took place through the summer. The team replaced doors and redecorated the club’s corridor and pool room to create a function room that can be hired for events.

The Wickes store in Sunderland donated materials required and covered the cost of professional tradespeople as mentors on the ground.

Ann Young, chair of marketing at the club, said: “We are delighted to have been part of such a wonderful initiative, which benefits young volunteers in such a way as gaining qualifications and increasing their chances of employability.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone involved - the new function room looks fantastic!”