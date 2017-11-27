Two taken to hospital after early hours kitchen fire

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire pan caught fire in the kitchen of a home.

Firefighters from Rainton Bridge and North Moor fire stations were called to the end terrace house in Broderick Terrace, off the A182 Houghton Road, just after 12.30am today.

When the crews arrived, they found one of the householders had managed to put out the blaze.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said two people from the house were taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, one with a burn to their hand and for treatment for the affects of smoke inhalation and another after they too breathed in fumes.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the house and used a fan to clear the house of smoke, which had filtered through into other rooms, and a thermal imaging camera to ensure the seat of the fire was out.