Sunderland road closed as emergency services attend crash

A Sunderland road has been closed following a crash involving a single vehicle this morning.

The B1286 is currently closed at its junction with Herrington Burn Miller's Hill, in Houghton, at the A182 in Mill Terrace.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on the single vehicle collision and the road has been closed.

Buses have also been diverted via Newbottle and the A690 following the accident.

A spokesperson for Go North East said: "Due to an accident at New Herrington, road is currently closed, resulting in buses being diverted via Newbottle and A690.

"We will reinstate services once the road has re-opened. If able to get towards Herrington Burn, please catch X1 to Houghton and change to diverted buses."

