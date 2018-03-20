Students help save the life of man in street as they put first aid class to use

Two pupils have been hailed as heroes by their school after helping a man who collapsed in the street.

Last night at around 8.30pm in Houghton town centre, two of Kepier's students, Kyle Johnston and Clayton Owens, went to the rescue of a man who had collapsed.

They saw him fall to the ground and went over to help him up.

As they walked away, they saw him collapse again, hitting his head on the pavement outside St Michael's and All Angels Church.

The boys, with the help of a member of the public, got the man, who was having a seizure, into the recovery position.

They put a coat under his head to support him, and waited with him until an ambulance arrived.

The paramedic attending the scene told the boys that their actions had helped save the man's life.

The school has congratulated the 13-year-olds for their efforts and say it is an example of the good young people in the town can do.

The students, who are both in Year 9, were taught basic first aid skills earlier in the academic year.

Kyle said "we just wanted to help him, so we did our best to keep him safe and comfortable until the ambulance arrived."

School principal Nicky Cooper said: "I am so proud of Kyle and Clayton.

"They acted swiftly with kindness and care and have helped save this man's life."