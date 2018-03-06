Sports field floods as thaw and rain bring fresh weather woes

Have your say

These weather logged sports fields in Houghton show the amount of water standing in Wearside.

This morning brought fresh havoc for drivers as heavy rain combined with thaw water to create treacherous conditions.

Picture by Chris Enright

There were 10 crashes this morning in the area around the Doxford Interchange Roundabout where the A19 meets the A690, with flood water closing roads and causing delays.

Police have urged drivers to take care.

Chris Enright sent in the picture from Houghton, as well as a slow motion video of snow falling in Sunderland last week.

Read more:

Ten crashes already today at A19/A690 junction in Sunderland

Further inspection at Houghton Cut as part of A690 road remains closed due to rockfall

Clean-up operation continues at Sunderland seafront following huge storms