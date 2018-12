And yesterday, the city said goodbye to Sheldon Farnell, who died in hospital in November. Hundreds of mourners shared their grief in a beautiful service at St Michael and All Angels' Church, Houghton. Rest in peace, Sheldon.

1. Never forgotten Hundreds of people turned out to pay tribute to Sheldon.

2. Some of his favourite things Motorbikes, lorries, tractors and cars lined the streets to give Sheldon the send-off he deserved.

3. 'Devastated' Sheldon's family and friends wore personalised T-shirts to say goodbye.

4. Time to say goodbye Hundreds of people attended Sheldon's funeral.

