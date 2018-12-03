Road reopens to traffic after HGV strikes old rail bridge

A road which was closed to traffic after a truck struck a former railway bridge has now reopened.

Station Road in Penshaw was been closed off in both directions near to Wensleydale Avenue after the HGV collided with the structure yesterday.

Northumbria Police have now confirmed that the road was reopened at around 9.30pm last night.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "The council took charge of the road closure until Network Rail deemed the bridge safe and the road was reopened around 9.30pm last night."

During the closure, traffic and buses operating in the area had been diverted because police said that the route was too unsafe to use following the damage caused by the smash.

Go North East services 2, 2A & 4 were unable to serve Penshaw Bank Top (near the van hire centre) or go under the bridge and were diverted via the Washington Highway between Shiney Row roundabout and Mount Pleasant both ways.

The bridge on Station Road has been struck by an HGV. Image copyright Google Maps.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "I can confirm that the bridge was struck at just before 6pm last night.

"Our engineer attended to check out the bridge and the road was closed until the examination had taken place.

"The lorry had dislodged a way beam which was put in a place of safety on a grass verge and fenced off overnight.

"The bridge was declared safe and the road was reopened at 8.40pm.

"Our engineers will be attending again today to do any remedial work."