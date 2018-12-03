Road closed off to traffic after HGV strikes old rail bridge

Traffic is being diverted after a truck struck a former railway bridge.

Station Road in Penshaw has been closed off in both directions near to Wensleydale Avenue after the HGV collided with the structure.

Buses operating in the area have also been diverted, while Northumbria Police has said the route is too unsafe to use following the damage caused by the smash.

A spokesman for Go North East said: "Due to an accident, services 2, 2A & 4 are unable to serve Penshaw Bank Top (near the van hire centre) or go under the bridge.

"We're diverting via the Washington Highway between Shiney Row roundabout and Mount Pleasant both ways."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police added: "Station Road in Penshaw, Sunderland is currently closed due to a road traffic collision where a vehicle has struck the underside of a low bridge which is now unsafe.

"The road is expected to remain closed for sometime.

"Please use an alternative route."