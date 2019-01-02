Police launch appeal following New Year burglary in Hetton

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following a burglary which happened overnight on New Year's Eve.

Jewellery, cash and a medal have been stolen from a property in Richard Street, Hetton le Hole.

The property was broken into overnight between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "“At around 11am yesterday, we received a report a property in Richard Street, Hetton le Hole had been broken into.

“Officers attended the scene where it appeared a burglary had taken place.

“It is believed that the offender has gained entry via the roof, before stealing a number of items including jewellery, cash and a medal from the premises. The offender has then left the scene.

“The offence is thought to have taken place at some point overnight between January 31 and the early hours of New Year's Day.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing and anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 quoting log 715 01/01/19.”