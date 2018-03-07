Planners hope for permission to build more than 100 new family homes

More than 100 new family homes could be created in a Wearside community should builders get the green light from city councillors.

Homes by Gleeson has applied to build 112 new two, three and four bedroom houses in the Hetton Downs area of Hetton.

The Hetton Downs area of Hetton. Copyright Google Maps.

The houses would be built across an 8.23 acre piece of land which is in three areas.

The work, if approved, which include the demolition of some existing buildings.

Gleeson has recently built homes nearby with its Henry Court development.

The application reads: “The site is situated within a long established residential neighbourhood that is within easy reach of a broad range of community facilities and which is also easily accessible both by public and private modes of transport.

“Accordingly, in designing the layouts at the centre of this application, inspiration has been taken from these positive characteristics.

“In addition these attributes also serve to highlight the site’s suitability and sustainability as a location for a new build housing scheme.

“The area is characterised by well-established two-storey properties and therefore it is felt that any development on this site should be two-storey in order to provide the same theme.

“The development proposed by this planning application seeks approval for the construction of 112 family dwellings in total across the three parcels of land, comprising a mix of two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached dwellings.

“Access will be taken from the public highways that abut each parcel of land, all of which are formal adopted highway and include Lady Street, Downs Lane, Blossom Street and Eppleton Terrace East.

“Within each site, the dwellings will front on either the main estate road or the existing public highway. “All proposed properties will have a minimum of two off street car parking spaces.

“All plots will have ample outdoor open space in the form of generous rear gardens also with areas to the front of properties.”

A spokeswoman for Gleeson Homes said: “We look forward to having the opportunity to bring yet more affordable new homes to Hetton Downs following the success of our Henry Court development on Henry Street.

“Local people will be surprised at the low cost of buying one of our homes, it’s often cheaper to buy a Gleeson home than to rent.

“The proposed 112 houses will transform a vacant area of land into a community of traditional two, three and four bedroom semi and detached homes.

“This development will also see the continuation of our Community Matters programme in the area.

“We are now actively looking to work with local primary schools and also have sponsorship opportunities available for local junior sports teams.”

A consultation over the plans ends on March 13, with the application set to be decided on by councillors in May.

The application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.