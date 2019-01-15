Pictures show the aftermath of a shocking car crash as police search for driver

Have your say

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car which was left abandoned and impaled on a fence following a shocking crash in Wearside.

Photos taken by Lee Branney shows the smashed car following a crash in Colliery Lane in Hetton.

The car was abandoned following the crash. Picture by Lee Branney

Mr Branney said he saw the abandoned vehicle at 7pm on Sunday evening but didn't witness the crash.

Northumbria Police are now appealing for help tracking down the driver of the vehicle.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 7.05pm on Sunday evening police received a report that a car had crashed into a fence on Colliery Lane in Hetton-le-Hole in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended but the driver had left the scene and abandoned the vehicle on the roadside.

"Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and anyone with information is encouraged to contact officers on 101 quoting log 854 13/01/19."