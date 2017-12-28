Pensioner left in cold over Christmas after heating failure

A pensioner and her neighbours have been left without heating in sub-zero temperatures after their system packed up days before Christmas.

Enid Pritchard, of Hadleigh Court, in Shiney Row, has been left wrapped in blankets since Friday, when the heating in her sheltered accommodation failed.

I think it’s disgusting because they’ve not had heating since Friday and it’s absolutely bitter cold outside. Tracey Bryant

The break down has left the 78-year-old and up to five other residents in the cold.

A plumber and electrician have tried to repair it, but a specific part is needed to get it up and running again.

Enid, who has heart problems, arthritis and diabetes, said: “I’ve been given an electric radiator, but I’m sitting here with my jacket on and I’ve put blankets around my legs to keep them warm and try and heat up my limbs.

“I’m very angry because on Christmas Day, my daughter came around and her family couldn’t really spend the day here.”

Daughter Tracey Bryant, 48, from Philadelphia, is a carer for her husband Robert, 47.

She added: “I think it’s disgusting because they’ve not had heating since Friday and it’s absolutely bitter cold outside.

“It should have been fixed properly before now.

“It has been repaired, then it’s broken down again and it should have been sorted out.

“It’s shocking because my Mam and the others are older people, one of them is 91, and they have got no heating.”

The accommodation is run by Castles and Coasts, which has properties across the North East and North West.

Enid said she had been told the firm would not foot the extra electricity bill during the breakdown - but the company has insisted it will be paying the additional cost.

A spokesman said: “As soon as we became aware of the situation regarding the heating at Hadleigh Court on Friday, we immediately sent engineers to look at the problem.

“A small number of residents at the property are affected by a lack of heating in their properties, who we have given temporary heaters to whilst we await the replacement part needed for the central heating system.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing the affected residents and we will be reimbursing them for any increased electricity charges caused by the temporary heating solution.

“Castles and Coasts are committed to providing the highest quality accommodation for our tenants, who are our priority.

“We are working to fix the heating as soon as physically possible.”