Not clearing up rubbish has cost property owner more than £1,000

Failing to clear up waste outside of a former care home has cost the building’s owner more than £1,000.

A Durham County Council neighbourhood warden visited the site once occupied by the privately owned Oakwood Residential Home in South Crescent, Fencehouses, on Monday March 12 after receiving a complaint about rubbish accumulating in the backyard.

The warden confirmed the building was owned by Goldline Estates Ltd, a company based in Tyas Grove, Leeds, and issued a community protection warning, requiring the waste be removed by Monday March 19.

Magistrates in Newton Aycliffe heard that when the warden returned three days after the deadline the waste was still there.

This prompted him to issue a community protection notice, which gave Goldline Estates 14 days to clear up the rubbish.

When the warden returned on 19 April, the waste was yet to be removed so a £100 fixed penalty notice was issued for failing to comply with the CPN.

On 2 May, the neighbourhood warden organised for the rubbish to be cleared. The fixed penalty notice remained unpaid.

Goldline Estates Ltd, a company based in Tyas Grove, Leeds, has now been fined £750 and ordered to pay costs of £454.12 and a victim surcharge of £75.

No representatives from Goldline Estates attended the court hearing and the case was proved in absence.

Ian Hoult, neighbourhood protection manager at Durham County Council, said: “Allowing waste to accumulate not only makes our neighbourhoods look untidy but it can cause unpleasant smells and attract vermin.