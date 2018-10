Have your say

Traffic is moving slowly after a busy road has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

The A182 at Easington Lane is currently closed in both directions due to a police incident.

A tweet from bus operator Go North East says: "We're unable to serve Easington Lane due to a police incident. Service X1 is terminating at Hetton le Hole, whilst X5 is diverting via the A19 and Murton, with no service at South Hetton or Easington Lane."

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.