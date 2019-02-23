Man taken to hospital after incident in Hetton

A man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning following a road accident in Hetton.

Ambulance crews were called to a category one incident, potentially life-threatening, on the road outside The Colliery Inn, Hetton at 1.15am this morning.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said the incident was believed to have involved a pedestrian and a car.

He said a paramedic ambulance and an on-call doctor went to the scene and the injured man was taken to the RVI hospital in Newcastle.

Throughout this morning police had part of Four Lane Ends in Hetton sealed off in both directions.

The road is part of the main route through the town.

Go North East, said: Station Road is closed so buses heading to Easington are being diverted.

The Echo has approached Northumbria Police for details, but as yet they have not commented.

We will bring you more on this incident when we have it.