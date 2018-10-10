Man behind bars after tricking his way through pensioner's door to burgle her home

A man is beginning a jail term of more than three years for conning his way into an elderly woman's home to steal her belongings.

Darren Wilkinson, 35, of Sidings Place in Fence Houses, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail at Durham Crown Court today, after he was found guilty of one count of burglary following a trial.

At around 7.30pm on Monday, March 12, Wilkinson attended the home of the 75-year-old in the Houghton area.

The pensioner answered the door believing it to be her son.

Wilkinson, who was known to her, distracted her and attempted to steal a DVD player.

She challenged him and requested that he leave.

She discovered shortly after that her mobile phone and purse was missing.

Detective Constable Sarah Hindmarsh, investigating officer, said: “This incident has been very distressing for her and I am pleased that this offender has been given a sentence which reflects the nature of his crime.

"Hopefully she will now feel safe in her own home.

“Distraction burglary, especially of the more vulnerable members of our community, is extremely cruel and callous.”

The victim said: “I want to thank the police for their help in bringing justice.”